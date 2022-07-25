News Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez Goes Naked to Celebrate 53rd Birthday / 07.25.2022

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 53rd birthday by baring it all.

The newly-married superstar goes nude to promote her new JLo Body by JLo Beauty line. In one of the stunning images from the campaign shoot, J.Lo shows off her gorgeous figure as she poses in just her birthday suit.

The block is on. 🔥 @JLo celebrated her 53rd year of life in her birthday suit for her new body skincare launch. pic.twitter.com/Jn6H48KYjO — Nasty_CSA (@mevpromotionss) July 25, 2022

One of the first products to launch in her new skincare collection, Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm, focuses on her most famous asset.

“We already have some amazing products targeting tightening and firming for the face, so a product for the body that addressed those same issues was a natural next step for us,” J.Lo told PEOPLE. “It was also the body part that our consumers wanted a targeted treatment for, and they couldn’t find it on the market.”

Age ain’t nothing but a number for Lopez, who continues to wow with her timeless beauty.

“‘Beauty has no expiration date’ was always my personal mantra because I’m in a business where youth is glorified and people try to write, especially women, off at a certain time,” said the mother of two. “It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re done no more movies for you. We don’t want your music anymore.’ Growing up, I looked up to people like Diana Ross and Cher and Tina Turner, and they were in their 50s and they were beautiful and almost coming into their own at that time.”

Earlier this month, she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, 20 years after they first began dating after meeting on set of Gigli. The newlyweds are currently enjoying a family vacation in Paris.

J.Lo says that her new husband appreciates her natural beauty. “He is like, ‘I like you when you have nothing on. No hair on, no makeup on, just you in your own skin,” she revealed. “He really appreciates that. And that makes me feel really confident and beautiful. Someone can see the essence of who you are and just the skin that you’re in and that I take care of that and that he appreciates that. That makes me feel really beautiful too.”

At 53, she couldn’t be more excited to enter the next phase of her life. “I am the age I am, but I feel amazing and happier than ever. I feel like I’m just at my halftime right now and just getting started.”

This is not the first time J.Lo has posed nude. In 2020, she stripped down for the cover of her single “In the Morning.”