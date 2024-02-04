News NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Ayo Edebiri Indirectly Apologizes To Jennifer Lopez During "Saturday Night Live" Skit / 02.04.2024

Ayo Edebiri has recently emerged as one of the best new actresses in pop culture. In January, she won her first Emmy Award, adding to her Golden Globe win on Jan. 7, both for her performance in “The Bear.”

After it was reported that Jennifer Lopez would be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” Edebiri’s old critiques of the famous musician and actress resurfaced before they shared the stage. In an old podcast, Edebiri called J.Lo’s “whole career one long scam.”

Shortly after, she said, “She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs. A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.’ Like, ‘J.Lo was busy.’ Doing what? Not singing, obviously.”

During the new episode, Edebiri indirectly apologized for her older comments during an “SNL” skit, saying, “It’s wrong to leave mean comments or post mean comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact ’cause you are 24, and stupid, but I think I speak for everyone when I say that from now on we’re gonna be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

Fans did not believe the rising actress needed to apologize for what she said. One commenter stated, “I love J.Lo and her drive. She is a great entertainer, but that girl did not lie. J.Lo isn’t really singing in a lot of these songs. There are many interviews of others who have said (and sang to prove) that it was actually them on that track. All over YouTube.”

Another user claimed, “I think apologizing for an opinion is unnecessary. Folks are always going to have people who love them and admire them and folks who don’t love them. It’s a part of life. Critics literally make a career out of it. I just don’t understand why everything needs an apology.” J.Lo’s performance on “SNL” follows her new collaboration with Latto and the much-talked-about performance from Megan Thee Stallion.

Watch Ayo Edebiri’s monologue from the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live” below.