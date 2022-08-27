News Getty Images Damon Dash Names Kanye West Over JAY-Z as the Greatest Artist to Rep Roc-A-Fella / 08.27.2022

Damon Dash is choosing sides.

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder’s fallout with JAY-Z has been well documented, and he drew a line once again when he named Kanye West over JAY-Z as the greatest artist to rep the iconic label.

“What’s the greatest artist to represent Roc-A-Fella?” he was asked during an interview with “Podcast and Chill with MacG.”

Dame paused before narrowing it down to the two legendary MCs. “If it’s a choice between JAY and Kanye, I’m going with Kanye,” he said.

He explained that Ye is “more creative,” adding, “Kanye is a true artist and he does it for the art, and JAY-Z does it for the money.”

His answer shouldn’t come as a surprise. Dame and JAY have been at odds for the past two decades. Last summer, Hov sued Dame after he attempted to auction off his debut album Reasonable Doubt as an NFT. Dash responded by calling JAY-Z a “liar” and a “bully.”

But there were signs of reconciliation after JAY-Z showed love to his former business partner while being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.

“Shout out to Dame. I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments. And I appreciate you and I thank you for that,” he said during his speech.

After JAY extended an olive branch, Dame said he was ready to end their beef. “I’m glad he said it for the culture. We need to squash everything. So hopefully if that was an extended [olive branch], I’ll spin one back.”

JAY-Z’s greatness was recently on display on DJ Khaled’s new album God Did. He delivered what’s being called one of his best verses on the title track featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy.