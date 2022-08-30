News Prince Williams/ Getty Images Swae Lee Expecting First Child with Girlfriend Victoria Kristine / 08.30.2022

Swae Lee has a baby on the way.

One half of Rae Sremmurd is expecting a child with his girlfriend Victoria Kristine. The couple was joined by family and friends as they celebrated the upcoming arrival of their son at a safari-themed baby shower over the weekend.

Tori, who is a real estate agent studying to be a physician, shared a series of photos from the festivities. She can be seen kissing her baby daddy in one pic and cradling her baby bump in front of a giant lit-up sign that says “Baby Brown.”

“Our little wild one is on the way,” she captioned her Instagram slideshow, while revealing the baby’s gender. “SON OTW @swaelee.”

Swae even surprised the mother of his child with a brand new Land Rover Defender as a push present. “Tori bae, you’re free to ride. Hope you love it,” he wrote in the card.

The baby shower comes just a week after Tori announced that she was pregnant, sharing photos from her angelic maternity shoot. “Couldn’t of dreamt up anything more special than you my baby,” she wrote.

This will reportedly be the first child for the 29-year-old rapper. His brother Slim Jxmmi is also a father.

The duo is getting ready to deliver their long-awaited album Sremm4Life. The project has spawned a pair of singles, “Denial” and “Community D**k” featuring Flo Milli.