Swae Lee attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater

Prince Williams/ Getty Images

Swae Lee Expecting First Child with Girlfriend Victoria Kristine

By Devin
  /  08.30.2022

Swae Lee has a baby on the way.

One half of Rae Sremmurd is expecting a child with his girlfriend Victoria Kristine. The couple was joined by family and friends as they celebrated the upcoming arrival of their son at a safari-themed baby shower over the weekend.

Tori, who is a real estate agent studying to be a physician, shared a series of photos from the festivities. She can be seen kissing her baby daddy in one pic and cradling her baby bump in front of a giant lit-up sign that says “Baby Brown.”

“Our little wild one is on the way,” she captioned her Instagram slideshow, while revealing the baby’s gender. “SON OTW @swaelee.”

Swae even surprised the mother of his child with a brand new Land Rover Defender as a push present. “Tori bae, you’re free to ride. Hope you love it,” he wrote in the card.

The baby shower comes just a week after Tori announced that she was pregnant, sharing photos from her angelic maternity shoot. “Couldn’t of dreamt up anything more special than you my baby,” she wrote.

This will reportedly be the first child for the 29-year-old rapper. His brother Slim Jxmmi is also a father.

The duo is getting ready to deliver their long-awaited album Sremm4Life. The project has spawned a pair of singles, “Denial” and “Community D**k” featuring Flo Milli.

News
Swae Lee
Rae Sremmurd

TRENDING
News

Drake Seemingly Responds to Rumor That He Put Hot Sauce in Condom

By Devin
01.11.2022
News

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Epic Twerk Skills in Viral Video

By Devin
06.29.2022
News

The Game Responds to Critics Who Say He Fell Off

The Compton rapper has a message for those who think his time is up.
By Devin
08.26.2022
News

DJ Khaled's 'God Did' Expected to Debut at No. 1

Another No. 1 is in DJ Khaled’s future.
By Devin
08.28.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories