DaBaby Reacts to Show Being Canceled Over Low Ticket Sales

DaBaby is not letting the internet get the best of him.

The rapper was set to headline a show at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday, but it was reportedly canceled over low ticket sales. According to Nola.com, only 500 tickets were sold for the 14,000-seat venue.

But DaBaby is taking it all in stride. After his name began trending on Twitter, he seemingly reacted to the headlines and memes by posting a GIF of himself smirking while looking around and sipping a glass of water.

A Ticketmaster seating chart showed that only several hundred tickets had been sold as of Tuesday morning for the arena, which has a capacity of 14,000. Tickets for the show, which was part of DaBaby’s “For the Culture” tour, were priced as low as $35.

Major Artist Concerts, the agency that represents DaBaby, said more tickets had been sold than what was represented on Ticketmaster and denied that low ticket sales led to the cancelation.

“DaBaby’s New Orleans show was pulled by the artist’s team due to the promoter being in breach of contract,” MAC Agency founder Andrew Lieber said. “DaBaby will be back in New Orleans very soon to make it up to his fans.”

Euell “7th Ward Shorty” Sylvester, one of the show’s promoters who was also on the lineup, speculated that DaBaby’s homophobic comments from Rolling Loud Miami in 2021 may have hurt ticket sales. He had also hoped that adding EDM duo Showtek to the bill would help sell tickets, but those sales didn’t materialize.

The concert’s promoters are working on revamping the show and possibly finding a new venue. Sylvester said if a new show is organized, it will be “straight-up hip-hop and not mix in EDM.”

DaBaby, who is gearing up to release his new album Baby on Baby 2, currently has shows scheduled for Oct. 29 in Paris and Nov. 12 in Houston.