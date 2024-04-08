Interest Jeremychanphotography / Contributor via Getty Images Bryson Tiller's Self-Titled Album Is For The Lovers / 04.08.2024

Bryson Tiller’s self-titled album is the most “true to self” that he’s sounded since his seismic 2015 debut, T R A P S O U L.

His impeccable pen, ear for production and ultra-relatable lyrics created a 19-track masterpiece filled with odes to his earlier work while showcasing his maturity as a seasoned recording artist. In an interview with Complex, the Louisville-bred crooner highlighted his struggles with imposter syndrome at the beginning stages of his career, which ultimately led him to delete his now-RIAA Diamond-certified smash, “Don’t,” on SoundCloud before his friend told the singer to put it back.

Bryson Tiller is proof that the dynamic singer is indeed back, but with artists like Brent Faiyaz and 6LACK in the forefront — and now 4Batz and Ryan Trey bubbling — it’s clear his influence never left the resurged genre.

Tiller’s project is his first full-length album since 2020’s A N N I V E R S A R Y. Though his documented struggles with celebrity status, growing family and personal interests may have prevented him from being more musically active in the past, his LP seems to express all of these experiences creatively in a way that fans of the versatile recording artist can appreciate.

With inspiration from video games, anime, technology and AI being used to craft the album’s direct-to-consumer rollout plan and cover art — and song titles like “https://,” “Random Access Memory” and “ÆON L U S T” — Tiller fans are able to overindulge in the canvas that is the mind of the Grammy Award-winning artist. While the album is primarily R&B, it also boasts Afro-fusion, drill, pop and indie rock-inspired records.

The LP’s intro track “https://” allows artists to login to the 49-minute-long experience before leading into “Attention.” On the second track, he sings, “Love the way you put it on/ Girl, you got my attention/ All of my attention, yes/ Tight black linen, sheer.” He instantly captured the attention of men and women listeners who were looking for the elements of T R A P S O U L that made fans fall in love with the star over a decade a year ago. The late ’90s-inspired background vocals, mixed with hard-hitting production, created a perfect blend of lover boy and slightly toxic energy that he’s known for.

Tracks like “Stay Gold,” “Persuasion” featuring Victoria Monét and “Ciao!” are a literal flex of Tiller’s one-of-one ability to craft radio-friendly hits before leading into passionate B-sides like “Peace Interlude,” “Prize” and “Find My Way.” After taking that smooth ride, he ends the album on a high with standout tracks like “CALYPSO” and the 2024 tricking anthem “Whatever She Wants.”

If Bryson Tiller is any indication of what we will be getting from the Kentucky legend, then R&B is in great shape. While there have been, for better or worse, questions around the singer’s ability to craft something as poignant as his instant-classic debut, Tiller’s album should silence any doubts from critics. Although many have accused him of “falling off,” the real question is, can you ever fall off if your sound birthed a new generation of stars?

While you ponder on that, be sure to check out the 19-track audio adventure from Bryson Tiller below.