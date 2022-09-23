New Music Kevin Winter/Getty Images Lil Baby Drops Inspiring Anthem 'The World Is Yours to Take' / 09.23.2022

Lil Baby is living out his dreams.

The prolific rapper continues his global domination, teaming up with Budweiser on his new single “The World Is Yours to Take,” which will be featured on the first-ever Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack.

On the inspiring anthem, Baby samples the iconic chorus from Tears for Fears’ classic “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” while reflecting on his journey and inspiring others to push towards greatness.

“I’m by far one of the hardest workers / Real firm believer in practice makes perfect,” he raps. “You can gather all the water, stay thirsty / Took a lot to get us here, we broke curses.”

Baby will celebrate his 28th birthday by performing the song live at the Budweiser Hotel during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Dec. 3. He is also planning to shoot a video for the song during the tournament, which will take place from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18.

“My new track with Budweiser for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack is a special one for me. It’s about the journey we’ve all been on over the last few years and celebrating what’s next,” Baby said in a statement. “When I started in music in 2017, I went all in on a dream that brought me to where I am now, and that’s what I want fans to feel when they hear the song. I hope it makes you feel like you’re walking out onto the pitch at the World Cup making moves toward your own dreams, whatever that means to you.”

“The World Is Yours to Take” arrives ahead of Baby’s third studio album It’s Only Me, due Oct. 14. Earlier this month, he released his latest single “Detox.”