News Getty Images Report: Taylor Swift to Drop Unreleased Drake Collaboration Dissing Kanye West and Kim Kardashian / 10.01.2022

Taylor Swift and Drake’s five-year-old collaboration may finally see the light of day.

Back in 2017, the two reportedly recorded a song for Taylor’s album Reputation, but it didn’t make the cut because it was said to be a diss aimed at their mutual enemies, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

According to The Sun, Taylor is now planning to include their “secret song” on Reputation (Taylor’s Version), an upcoming re-release of her 2017 album.

Swift has been re-recording her old albums and re-releasing them with never-before-heard tracks from the vault, and she has reportedly decided to add the Drake collab to Reputation.

“Taylor has pivoted her focus to re-recording Reputation and she has come across this song she made with Drake, which never saw the light of day,” said a source. “She knows that everyone is going to think it is about Kimye because it was her row with them which inspired a lot of Reputation. But this one is far more direct than the other songs, which was why they didn’t decide to release it in the first place.”

The song was recorded amid Taylor and Drake’s beef with Kanye. Drake and Ye have since reconciled.

“It’s no secret that both Taylor and Drake have had tumultuous relationships with Kanye, so they didn’t hold back when it came to recording,” added the source. “Obviously she is totally over the whole thing now but this is one which fans will want to hear.”

Taylor and Kanye had a fallout after the release of his 2016 song “Famous,” which included the controversial line, “I made that bitch famous.”

Taylor has said that she was blindsided by the lyrics, prompting Ye’s then-wife Kim to leak a recording of them discussing it. While Kim and Kanye claim Taylor signed off on the song, she said she was not informed of the exact lyrics.

“I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did,” Taylor said at the time. “While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination. I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009.”

The Reputation re-release is not expected to arrive until next year. First, Swift is set to release her new album Midnights on Oct. 21.