News Diddy Says Mase Owes Him $3 Million, Calls Him a 'Fake Pastor' / 10.05.2022

Diddy is back outside and not backing down.

The hip-hop mogul paid a visit to “The Breakfast Club” on Wednesday where he opened up about his fallout with Mase, who has called him out over his “horrendous” business practices and accused him of paying him “peanuts” for his publishing.

“I did one album with Mase, one album. How much money do you think I owe this guy?” Puff told Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee. “One album and then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people. And then y’all gon’ let him throw dirt on the god’s name?”

He claims that Mase is the one who owes him money, $3 million to be exact, after failing to deliver another album for Bad Boy. “That’s facts. I got the receipt,” said Diddy.

Diddy clears his name saying he doesn’t steal from his artists and that Mase actually OWES HIM $3 million. He also says if any artist can pull receipts of him owing them that he’ll pay them in 24 hours. @breakfastclubam

pic.twitter.com/irPgEm1HAo — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 5, 2022

He went on to defend himself himself against claims that he has cheated his artists. “If you think that I’m a scumbag that would ever steal anything, my name is Diddy, Sean Combs. I never took nothing from nobody a day in my life. All I’ve ever given is opportunity and more money than a person was making.”

When Charlamagne asked whether he “steals from artists,” he responded, “Never.”

“How does a narrative like that happen with so many different people?” asked Charlamagne.

“Because people have this thing called the tap-out button,” responded Puff. “When you get to a certain point and the money is running low, you gotta run this hustle to try to find somebody to blame. I have all my receipts.”

He announced plans for a “special” that will clear his name. “We are gonna do a special, a retrospective with all the artists. We’re gonna get this narrative clear.”

He added, “I’m not playing… I’m back outside and I’m fighting back for us and I’m also gonna do a little fighting back for me.”

Mase previously accused Puff of “robbing and tarnishing” him by taking his publishing in return for “peanuts” and not selling it back to him. He claims that Diddy still owns his publishing from 24 years ago, for which he paid him $20,000.

During the interview, Diddy also defended Kanye amid his “White Lives Matter” controversy, but did question his messaging.

“Kanye my boy is a super, super free thinker and a lot of times what he means is misconstrued,” he said. “We don’t have to condemn Kanye or cancel him. But at the same time, you gotta understand your actions.”

Diddy was planning to release a “Kanye or Nothing” T-shirt, but has decided to hold off. “I wanted to put out my first T-shirt to tribute Kanye. I’ma still do it, I just need a couple of days to get over this T-shirt ’cause right now, we the ones that are dying, that are incarcerated, that are left in poverty.”

“It’s not the time for unnecessary noise with him or Karen Owens,” he added, referring to conservative commentator Candace Owens, who joined Ye at his Yeezy Season 9 show.

Watch the full “Breakfast Club” interview below.