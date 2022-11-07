Drake and 21 Savage

Drake and 21 Savage Tease Tour: 'It's Gonna Be Dangerous'

Would you like a tour?

Fresh off the release of Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage appear to be gearing up for a tour. During the latest episode of “Table for One,” Drake’s SiriusXM show on Sound 42, Drake discussed hitting the road with Savage in support of their joint album.

“I’m excited for tour,” Drake told Savage. “It’s just another opportunity for me to be with my brother and, just, I mean, shit, our set that night is gonna be dangerous.”

“On God,” 21 responded.

Drake continued to tease the potential outing. “It’s gonna be dangerous, like, that’s a tour in itself,” he added. “People are gonna get a tour within a tour within a tour.”

There has yet to be any official announcement from Drake, who last toured with Migos on 2018’s “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour.” Before he goes back on road, he will headline the famed Apollo Theater. The concert was slated for Friday, but it was delayed out of respect for Takeoff, whose funeral will be held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Drake has rescheduled the show to Dec. 6 and announced a second date on Dec. 7.

Meanwhile, Drake and 21 continue their fake press run. After hitting the “SNL” stage during their mock performance, they performed “Privileged Rappers” for COLORS.

