News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Meek Mill Shares The Aftermath Of His Car Crash / 04.20.2024

Meek Mill can’t seem to catch a break regarding vehicles. Fans are sending him love after he tweeted, “First day I bought this car, no airbags… brake pedal came off… with the door open, no safety effects… no laser sensor working… this knocked me out bad, I was in park, and the car started pulling off! I had this car for four hours maximum.”

One fan wrote, “That’s a cover, [laugh out loud]. We can clearly see the brake pedal.” Someone else said, “Funny how Meek transformed from a dream chaser to a clout chaser.” One user claimed, “That, sir, is a brake pedal cover. The pedal is very clearly still where it is supposed to be.”

First day I bought this car no air bags … brake pedal came off … with door open no safety effects … no laser censor working … this knocked me out bad, I was in park and the car started pulling off! I had this car for 4hrs maximum pic.twitter.com/dxm11kyUzu — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 19, 2024

Funny how meek transformed from a dream chaser to a clout chaser — CFC MORGAN 💙 ⚽️ (@TrendJumper001) April 19, 2024

That sir is a brake pedal cover. The pedal is very clearly still where it is supposed to be. — Board Apes 🍌 (@BoardApes) April 20, 2024

Recently, Meek Mill called out former MMG labelmate Wale for taking pictures with his former friend. The pair’s beef escalated with the “1942 Flows” rapper seemingly threatening to physically assault the DMV artist.

In a now-deleted post, Meek Mill told Wale, “Wale never liked me… Now, I’ma treat him like the streets every time I see him. I gave him 1,000 chances. These guys be thinking they linking with the enemy. Clown a** n**ga. I wish I woulda [known] the other day; I woulda stretched you!”

Wale responded, “When [you] get in other people’s unserious drama in this industry, 90 [percent] of the time, they be back friends eventually, and then [you] look silly in the end, so I love minding my business. If a photo can create such vitriol, one has to ask himself some questions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saladeen (@dean_stayreddy)

After DJ Akademiks posted about the incident, Meek responded, “[Let’s] talk face to face. I’m in Philly now. I called you 10 times!” A separate response from his account read, “Let’s meet today!”

Lately, Meek has been going back and forth with several people. 50 Cent recently poked fun at the rapper after an incident involving the “Going Bad” hitmaker’s 12-year-old son. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia native and Antonio Brown traded words on Twitter, where he accused the former NFL player of messaging a “lil’ girl.”