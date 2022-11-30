News Christopher Polk/Getty Images Doja Cat Says She Wants to Get a Breast Lift / 11.30.2022

Doja Cat is going under the knife.

The rapper is known for her rebellious style, and now she has revealed that she wants to enhance her appearance by getting a breast lift.

“I’m literally about to get surgery this winter lmao,” she told a fan on Twitter.

When asked what kind of surgery, the 27-year-old responded, “I just want my titties pulled up cuz some of my tops don’t fit the way i want them to.”

Another fan told her that they would stop being a fan if she got surgery, but Doja didn’t seem to care. “And i don’t give a f**k,” she responded.

She made the revelation after an interview she did with Dazed where she appeared to dismiss potential plans for surgery.

“Now, to me, beauty is going against it. I love when you take something that is maybe classically beautiful and twist it and make it your own,” she told the magazine. “For me, it’s more of an ‘are you happy?’ kind of thing. I want my fans to learn they don’t have to be like anyone else and the thing they want is already there. They just haven’t found it yet, and once they do they’ll be like, ‘How the fu**k did I not see it? How did I miss this?’”

However, Doja claims that her comments were taken out of context. “They fu**ed up the context completely,” she said.

In the interview, Doja also shared plans to release new music, including the follow-up to last year’s Planet Her, which was among Spotify’s top 5 most-streamed albums globally.

“I have a project that’s going to be quite consistent, hopefully, which is coming up next and is the real album, the real project,” she said. “But before that, I would like to put out some singles that don’t really connect to it in any way. They’re just fun things that I would like to put out.”