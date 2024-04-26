News Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Doja Cat Calls Out Parents For Taking Their Kids To Her Concerts / 04.26.2024

Doja Cat doesn’t want parents bringing their children to her concerts, and for good reason. Hopping on Twitter this morning (April 26), the artist took a moment to clarify her target demographic.

“[I don’t know] what the f**k you think this is, but I don’t make music for children, so leave your kids at home, motherf**ker,” she shared. A separate tweet read, “I’m rapping about cum; why are you bringing your offspring to my show?”

She added, “[I’m] rappin’ about eatin’ d**k and pissin’ on his V-cut. Leave your mistake at home.” Doja also traded words with a few of her fans after she mistakenly wrote “V-cute” in the initial post. “You’re nothing,” the “Attention” rapper told one account, calling another “see-through.”

Doja has consistently pushed the boundaries with her music over the years, whether for better or worse. For example, in the visuals for “Paint The Town Red,” the Los Angeles native cozied up with the Grim Reaper while crooning, “Mm, she the devil/ She a bad lil’ b**ch, she a rebel.” Elsewhere, “Demons” from Scarlet prompted devil-worshipping allegations, which she addressed during an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden.

“I did it on purpose, and it’s this big ruse to make people react,” she said. “When the f**k did I say that I was a Satanist? Or even go marching outside the church? When the f**k did I say that? It’s really tacky and annoying and discredits a lot of the hard work that I’ve put in.”

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner has gotten in trouble with her supporters, either. In July 2023, she scolded fans for calling themselves “Kittenz,” a nod to her moniker. According to Billboard, Doja lost nearly 300,000 followers due to the incident.

The artist will begin the U.K. and European leg of her “The Scarlet Tour” in June of this year. She’s expected to make stops in Glasgow, Birmingham, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Lisbon, among other cities. Doja is also a scheduled headliner for the Open’er Festival in Poland, where she’ll take the stage on July 5. Acts like 21 Savage and Ice Spice are on the lineup as well.