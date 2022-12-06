News Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images Ashanti Bares Bikini Body on Vacation / 12.06.2022

Oh baby!

It may be December, but Ashanti is turning up the heat. The “Happy” singer showed off her smoking hot body while on vacation in the United Arab Emirates.

Taking to Instagram, Ashanti shared a series of photos from her visit to the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, soaking up the sun while posing in a revealing two-piece swimsuit that didn’t hide her curves.

And it’s clear where she got it from. Her “momager” Tina Douglas also showed off her beach body while toasting with her daughter. The two appeared to be living their best lives, standing on swings and posing under a sign that read “Live Unforgettable.”

The sexy pics sent the internet into a frenzy. Ashanti’s millions of followers, including some of her famous friends, clearly liked what they say. “U a show off friend,” commented Tamar Braxton, while Tiny added, “U look too damn good friend.”

Before she jetted overseas, Ashanti reconnected with an old flame. She and her ex Nelly shared the stage at the “Under the Mistletoe” concert in Arizona over the weekend where they showed off their chemistry while performing their 2008 hit “Body On Me,” leaving fans hopeful for a reunion.

Nelly and Ashanti putting that old chemistry to use performing their track “Body On Me” last night (Via: @mhorta33/IG) pic.twitter.com/OoUXpaO0P4 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 5, 2022

During her recent visit to “The Breakfast Club,” Ashanti opened upon a past encounter with a producer who tried to blackmail her in exchange for sex. The unnamed man attempted to charge her $40,000 per song after she refused to sleep with him.

“One producer, like, we did two records together, he was like, ‘OK, I’m not gonna charge you, you’re my homie,'” she recalled. “And then, when it came time to put it on the album, he was like, ‘Well, let’s take a shower together.'”