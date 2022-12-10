News John Parra/Getty Images 6ix9ine Reportedly Engaged to Girlfriend / 12.10.2022

6ix9ine has reportedly put a ring on it.

The “Trollz” rapper was seen proposing to his girlfriend in Dubai. A photo surfaced on Instagram showing Tekashi on one knee while holding and kissing a woman’s hand in front of a heart-shaped rose arch. The words “Will you marry me?” are lit up behind them.

It’s unclear who the mystery woman is and whether the proposal was real or just another stunt by the notorious social media troll.

DJ Akademiks posted the pic with the caption, “6ix9ine proposes to his new ting in Dubai.” However, 6ix9ine has not acknowledged the engagement report.

The 26-year-old rapper was most recently in a relationship with Rachel Wattley, also known as Jade. In August, the Instagram model was arrested on a domestic violence charge for allegedly punching Tekashi outside a Miami nightclub.

The couple got into a verbal argument that escalated before Jade allegedly struck 69 and grabbed his chain. He suffered a minor injury to his left cheek, but refused to cooperate with police, claiming Jade was provoked by her friends. The criminal case against her was later dropped because of Tekashi’s lack of cooperation.

Back in October, there were rumors that 6ix9ine hooked up with Pop Smoke’s ex-girlfriend Alyssa Danielle. However, both parties denied the reports.