News John Parra / Contributor via Getty Images 6ix9ine's Mugshot Surfaces After Reportedly Assaulting Producer In Dominican Republic / 10.16.2023

6ix9ine was arrested in the Dominican Republic over the weekend on charges of assault, according to criminal lawyer Felix Portes. The incident allegedly occurred when the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, and his associates showed up at a producer’s residence before hastily leaving the scene.

Portes confirmed that authorities apprehended the New York native while he attempted to board a private jet. On Instagram, the legal professional wrote, “Tekashi69 turned out to have MIGRATION ALERT. His trip was aborted. The popular artist is on the run, his whereabouts unknown since there is an arrest warrant issued for beatings, and injuries and threats.”

Earlier today (Oct. 16), DJ Akademiks released a screenshot of 6ix9ine’s mugshot with a Dominican Republic sign in the background. Before that, the streamer posted a video that showed Tekashi in handcuffs, being led out of a building and placed into a cop car.

This incident followed a recent run-in with law enforcement in Florida. In August, 6ix9ine got into legal trouble for driving 135 mph in a 65 mph zone, failing to possess car insurance, and driving an unregistered vehicle. He subsequently missed a court hearing, which resulted in the issuance of a warrant.

Footage from body cameras showed Palm Beach County authorities asking the rapper to produce a driver’s license, which he could not. Police then placed him in handcuffs and escorted him away.

On the music side, 6ix9ine released a number of projects this year. He teamed up with Kodak Black for “Shaka Laka” in July. The collaboration received pushback from Boosie Badazz, who accused the latter of having “no morals.”

During an Instagram Live session, the New Orleans rapper stated, “This n**ga ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little n**ga wasn’t like that, bro. N**ga ain’t no street n**ga, at all. Damn. Messed me up.”