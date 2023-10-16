6ix9ine

John Parra / Contributor via Getty Images

6ix9ine's Mugshot Surfaces After Reportedly Assaulting Producer In Dominican Republic

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.16.2023

6ix9ine was arrested in the Dominican Republic over the weekend on charges of assault, according to criminal lawyer Felix Portes. The incident allegedly occurred when the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, and his associates showed up at a producer’s residence before hastily leaving the scene.

Portes confirmed that authorities apprehended the New York native while he attempted to board a private jet. On Instagram, the legal professional wrote, “Tekashi69 turned out to have MIGRATION ALERT. His trip was aborted. The popular artist is on the run, his whereabouts unknown since there is an arrest warrant issued for beatings, and injuries and threats.”

Earlier today (Oct. 16), DJ Akademiks released a screenshot of 6ix9ine’s mugshot with a Dominican Republic sign in the background. Before that, the streamer posted a video that showed Tekashi in handcuffs, being led out of a building and placed into a cop car.

This incident followed a recent run-in with law enforcement in Florida. In August, 6ix9ine got into legal trouble for driving 135 mph in a 65 mph zone, failing to possess car insurance, and driving an unregistered vehicle. He subsequently missed a court hearing, which resulted in the issuance of a warrant.

Footage from body cameras showed Palm Beach County authorities asking the rapper to produce a driver’s license, which he could not. Police then placed him in handcuffs and escorted him away.

 

On the music side, 6ix9ine released a number of projects this year. He teamed up with Kodak Black for “Shaka Laka” in July. The collaboration received pushback from Boosie Badazz, who accused the latter of having “no morals.”

During an Instagram Live session, the New Orleans rapper stated, “This n**ga ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little n**ga wasn’t like that, bro. N**ga ain’t no street n**ga, at all. Damn. Messed me up.”

News
6ix9ine

TRENDING
News

Diddy Taps Teyana Taylor For "Closer To God" Video

The song appears on Diddy’s critically acclaimed ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid.’
By Malcolm Trapp
10.12.2023
News

Fans React To Cardi B Addressing Rumors of Her Stealing Nicki Minaj's Flow

Diamond-certified musician Cardi B addressed internet comments that compared her flow on Offset’s album to ...
By Ahmad Davis
10.14.2023
New Music

Lil Durk Brings "All My Life" Across The Globe With Burna Boy Remix

Lil Durk also tapped K-Pop group Stray Kids for another rendition of the RIAA-certified platinum ...
By Malcolm Trapp
10.13.2023
News

Billboard Names Top 10 Greatest Rappers of All Time

The list includes Drake, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, JAY-Z, and more.
By Devin
02.08.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories