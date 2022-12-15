New Music Stream Jacquees' New Album 'Sincerely for You' / 12.15.2022

The King of R&B is back.

Jacquees pens a love letter to his fans with his first album in three years, Sincerely for You. Executive produced by Future, the 17-track set features appearances from Jacquees’ famous friends including 21 Savage, Dreezy, Tory Lanez, and Future, who joins him on “When You Bad Like That.”

Earlier this week, Jacquees dropped his latest single “Tell Me It’s Over” featuring Summer Walker and 6LACK.

Jacquees is confident that this project, which follows 2019’s King of R&B, is among his best work. “This gon’ be one of the ones… 4275, if that was my last album, I would be satisfied with that,” he told Rap-Up of his 2018 debut. “But this one, this the one. 4275 went gold, this one going platinum.”

Stream Sincerely for You below.