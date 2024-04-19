Rap-Up Replay Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images and Earl Gibson III / Stringer via Getty Images Rap-Up Replay: New Music From Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Chris Brown And More / 04.19.2024

Following a week of lyrical battles between artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross, get ready for another jam-packed New Music Friday. Drops include offerings from Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Sexyy Red, Mozzy, Jacquees, Russ and more this week.

Rising Hip Hop recording artists like Cochise, wolfacejoeyy, Whereis22, Gloss Up, Skilla Baby and more also fired off some heat for fans to rock out to. As promised, Rap-Up Replay is here to help you navigate the clutter with 10 songs you should have in your weekend playlists.

Check out the new drops from some of the game’s brightest below!

FTCU (SLEEZEMIX) by Nicki Minaj feat. Travis Scott, Sexyy Red and Chris Brown

Nicki Minaj is back with a mega remix for her Pink Friday 2 standout “FTCU.” The “SLEEZEMIX” features guest verses from her former rap foe Travis Scott as well as frequent collaborators Chris Brown and Sexyy Red. The exciting new version will keep the gas lit on the upbeat track while Minaj continues her international tour.

HERicane by Lucky Daye

The Grammy Award-winning R&B superstar has unveiled his newest single, “HERicane.” The genre-bending crooner is known for his one-of-a-kind melodies and out-of-this-world pen. This latest release came with an accompanying live performance video that boasts Lucky Daye‘s tantalizing vocals and undeniable presence as a performer.

That’s My Girl & Tired EP by Russ

Russ has been one of the most consistent artists of the last few years. This fresh two-pack, That’s My Girl & Tired EP, was put out as a result of a voting platform exclusive to fans who are members of Russworld. Fans could listen to 10 unreleased snippets of songs and vote for the one they wanted to be dropped next. This innovative, highly engaging approach allowed him to gift music lovers an experience pre- and post-release.

Free Big Meech by Skilla Baby

With STARZ’s popular show “BMF” in full swing, Skilla Baby unleashed his newest anthem, “Free Big Meech.” The Detroit-raised emcee has been making waves thanks to his women-friendly tracks, but his latest song is a heavy-hitting display of dynamic lyricism. This song comes on the heels of his announcement that he will be heading on tour with partner in rhyme Rob49.

I know by wolfacejoeyy and Whereis22

wolfacejoeyy is one of New York’s best-kept secrets. His visual for “I know” was released in tandem with production from Michael Rainey Jr., who worked under the moniker Whereis22. The exciting duo’s single came on the heels of fire tracks like “cake” and “don’t be dishonest.”

Suffer In Silence by Tee Grizzley

Tee Grizzley is known for his furious rhymes and impeccable flow. Lately, his vulnerability has helped him progress as a songwriter and emcee. His newest visual for “Suffer In Silence” broaches the topic of mental health and paints a picture of what it is like to hold the world on your shoulders and still have to deliver. No matter what obstacles come his way, the Detroit legend will always flex through them.

Ride Home by Gloss Up feat. Jacquees

Since signing to Quality Control, fans of Memphis’ own Gloss Up have been excited about her ascension. This single shows a softer, more relatable side of the emcee alongside the self-proclaimed “King of R&B,” Jacquees. “Ride Home” is a radio-ready track that ladies will have on full blast for weeks at least.

JACKPOT by Cochise

Hip Hop firecracker Cochise is back with a visual for his exciting track “JACKPOT.” The bright and colorful mini-movie showcases a more passionate side of the electric Florida-based recording artist. The visual occurs at a ducked-off lake house where the Platinum emcee is swooning over his love interest.

CHILDREN OF THE SLUMS by Mozzy

Exciting street lyricist and hood poet Mozzy has unveiled his new 17-track LP. The album speaks directly toward the environment the artist and so many people he is close to came up in. Although life has ups and downs, the Sacramento-bred CMG signee motivates fans through his hymnal-like songs. The project features Fridayy, Celly Ru, E MOZZY and Eric Bellinger.

Tectonics by Nickelus F

Blog era-legend and talented bar spitter Nickelus F is returning the feeling with his visual for “Tectonics.” The Wu-Tang-inspired emcee uses his lyrics to create a movie in listeners’ minds that tells the story of his career. Addressing his relationship with Drake, he raps, “I might be the only one who didn’t blow with my Drake features.” The storied bar spitter took the stairs to success; his longevity is a testament to seemingly making the right decision.