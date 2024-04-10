News Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Contributor via Getty Images Gunna Reportedly Won't Be Forced To Take The Stand In Young Thug's RICO Trial, Social Media Reacts / 04.10.2024

Gunna will reportedly no longer have to take the stand in Young Thug’s ongoing RICO trial.

On Tuesday (April 9) evening, a stan account for the “Digits” hitmaker announced, “The judge ordered the state to cut down their list of 700-plus witnesses to the ones that they currently intend to call. Their new list of roughly 200 witnesses names multiple co-defendants who took pleas as witnesses they want to call, but no Gunna.”

The social media user also shared the alleged witness list, which included names like YFN Lucci, Rich Homie Quan, and Birdman. Meanwhile, Unfoonk, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2023, was notably absent.

In response to the purported news, Gunna began trending on Twitter. He was previously accused of “snitching” after taking an Alford plea at the end of 2022, an agreement that recognized his guilt while asserting his innocence.

Beatmaker Pyrex, who helped produce Thug’s “P**sy,” wrote, “Y’all owe Gunna [an] apology.” Another person stated, “Gunna [is] the first rapper to beat the snitch allegations; that’s why he’s the GOAT.”

“So, Gunna beat the rat allegations, Lil Baby cut off the n**ga that was carrying him for years, and now [he’s] making music with Lil Mabu,” read one viral post. A separate user shared, “ZERO information from or relating to Gunna has been used in the trial against Thug. Carry on with y’all internet narratives, though.”

Peep more reactions below.

Y’all owe Gunna a apology — Pyrex (@pyrexwhippa_) April 10, 2024

So is Gunna a snitch or not? Not like it concerns me anyways but I’d like to know. — Kayaga 🇺🇬 (@ladykayaga) April 9, 2024

GUNNA the first rapper to BEat THE SNITCH ALLEGATIONS

That’s why he’s the GOAT pic.twitter.com/e1e5rW1588 — JSTFU😎 🇨🇩 (@Pedson20) April 10, 2024

now y’all owe Gunna an apology — ♡ Raelynn Inez ♡ (@raelynninez) April 10, 2024

Guys were and still are saying Gunna’s a snitch without even knowing the exact legal play he made lol — suavito (@selectasuave) April 10, 2024

In September 2023, Thug’s father, Jeffery Williams Sr., shared similar thoughts about the “fukumean” artist. During an interview with Infamous Sylvia, he said, “Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case. Period.”

Earlier this year, Gunna dropped singles like “Bittersweet” and “Prada Dem” featuring Offset. He’s slated to hit the road for his “Bittersweet Tour” in May.