News Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images and Michael Tullberg / Stringer via Getty Images Gunna Says His Relationship With Young Thug Is "Love Always" Despite Snitching Allegations / 04.16.2024

Nearly two years after his release from jail, Gunna directly addressed rumors about his relationship with Young Thug, Lil Baby, and several other former collaborators.

On Monday (April 15), the “Drip or Drown” hitmaker covered XXL’s latest issue. There, he emphasized that his bond with Thug remains strong despite the allegations surrounding his plea deal in the YSL RICO case. “It’s the same. It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship,” he stated.

Gunna was also asked about comments and speculative jabs made by Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby. He clarified that the trio aren’t part of the legal proceedings; therefore, they don’t fully understand the situation. “I talked to maybe two or three of those guys. I talked to them on the phone,” the College Park, Georgia rapper said, noting that their conversations were peaceful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XXL (@xxl)

Durk previously teamed up with Gunna for songs like “Home Body” and “What Happened To Virgil.” However, during a 2023 interview with DJ Akademiks, the Chicago native said, “That man told. You should’ve went in there and kept your mouth closed… If you a rat, you a rat… If you’re a rat, I f**king hate you ‘cause I love Thug.”

Meanwhile, Lil Baby was accused of taking shots at Gunna on “350,” which included lines like, “Ain’t never say nothin’ ’bout it, n**ga, you know you a rat.” The record even caught the attention of Thug’s father, Jeffery Williams Sr., who told the Atlanta native to “shut the f**k up.”

“He going off of what he heard. Ask Lil Baby have he ever come to a court date. See, that’s what I want y’all to ask these godd**mn rappers and bloggers with this whole ‘snitch’ s**t,” Williams Sr. said.

Gunna is preparing to release his fifth studio album, ONE OF WUN, in the coming months. The LP will house singles like “Bittersweet” and “Prada Dem” featuring Offset.