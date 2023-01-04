News Lil Wayne, Birdman, & Future Among Potential Witnesses in Young Thug, YSL Trial / 01.04.2023

Some prominent names could be called to testify against Young Thug.

As the YSL RICO trial gets underway, the state has revealed its list of potential witnesses who could take the stand in the Young Slime Life case.

According to WSB-TV, the list includes notable rappers like Lil Wayne, Future, Birdman, T.I., YFN Lucci, and Trippie Redd, as well as Rich Homie Quan and even Thug’s sister Alexis “Dolly” Grier.

The state list also includes 157 names associated with the Atlanta police department, 62 names from various law enforcement agencies, and 125 lay witnesses. However, just because a name is on the list does not mean they have agreed to cooperate.

FULL STATES WITNESS LIST IN THE YSL RICO CASE These are the people that the state reserves the right to call to testify against Young Thug and YSL during trial. Just because a name is on this list does not mean they have agreed to cooperate (Even thug's sister Dolly is on it) pic.twitter.com/pXgYfNtxsA — YSL RICO UPDATES ひ (@ThuggerDaily) January 4, 2023

Earlier in the week, the defense revealed its list of potential witnesses that could testify on Young Thug’s behalf including Killer Mike, Thug’s protégé Lil C-Note, YSL Records co-founder Kevin Liles, and Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music.

Jury selection started this week in the high-profile trial, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 9 and could last six to nine months.

At least eight of the original 28 defendants in the case have taken plea deals including Gunna and Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk.