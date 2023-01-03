News Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Potential Witnesses in Young Thug, YSL Trial Revealed / 01.03.2023

Rappers, politicians, and music executives are among those who could testify on behalf of Young Thug.

With just days until the start of the YSL RICO trial, WSB-TV has revealed a list of 28 potential witnesses who could be called to the stand when the high-profile case goes to court on Jan. 9.

The list includes rappers Killer Mike and Thug’s protégé Lil C-Note, as well as Kevin Liles, co-founder of Young Stoner Life Records, and Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music.

Thug’s family including his fiancée Jerrika Karlae and father, Jeffrey Williams, are also on the list, along with Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis and criminal defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

Additionally, the proposed witnesses include several professors who are experts in hip-hop, plus several other high-profile Atlanta-based record executives and lawyers.

Young Thug is one of 14 defendants charged in the sweeping indictment against members of the alleged Young Slime Life gang. Jury selection is slated to begin this week, and the trial is expected to last six to nine months.

Several defendants have already taken plea deals and have been released from jail including Thug’s brother Unfoonk and Gunna, who insisted that he didn’t snitch on Thug.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in his plea statement.