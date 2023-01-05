YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reveals 'I Rest My Case' Tracklist

I Rest My Case

By Devin
  /  01.05.2023

NBA YoungBoy is showing no signs of slowing down in 2023.

On Friday, the prolific rapper is set to release his first project of the new year with I Rest My Case. He has revealed the tracklist for the 19-track set, which includes previously-released tracks like “Top Girls,” “Black,” and “Groovy.”

This marks YoungBoy’s first release since exiting his deal with Atlantic and signing with Motown Records in October.

In 2022, he released a total of six projects, including a collaborative album with DaBaby, Better than You. His most recent studio album, The Last Slimeto, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. He now has 11 top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, four of which hit No. 1.

YoungBoy had some fun with his fans this week, when he invited them over for a snowball night. The footage will reportedly be used in an upcoming music video.

I Rest My Case drops at midnight. See the tracklist below.

I Rest My Case Tracklist

1. “Top Girls”
2. “Black”
3. “Louie V”
4. “Swag On Point”
5. “Bitch Yeah”
6. “Red”
7. “Double Cup”
8. “Fight With My Sheets”
9. “Rage”
10. “Top Haters”
11. “Just Like Me”
12. “Ride Me”
13. “Not My Friend”
14. “Mini Me”
15. “Clear”
16. “I Love YB skit”
17. “Groovy”
18. “Same Thang”
19. “Hey Pops”

