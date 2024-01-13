News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images and Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Charlamagne Tha God Responds To NBA YoungBoy's "Act A Donkey" Diss / 01.13.2024

Friday (Jan. 12), NBA YoungBoy unloaded a new diss track titled “Act A Donkey” about popular media figure Charlamagne Tha God. The defamatory record comes on the heels of being declared “Donkey of the Day” by the famed “The Breakfast Club” host for saying he’s “not really big on fatherhood.”

Shortly after receiving the adverse award, the Baton Rouge-bred emcee took to YouTube to unleash the new visual. He starts the track by calmly saying, “You invited — Tell Charlamagne he invited to Grave Digger Mountain, all he gotta do is pull up on me, n**ga, and talk to me face to face.”

It seemed harmless until his verse took an aggressive spin, rapping, “So I could bat you in your s**t and hit you with this Drac’, n**ga/ I don’t give no f**k ’bout what they say, this that Amazing Grace/ I got a plan for b**ches tryna take YoungBoy for play/ You must ain’t heard, nobody safe, I had them gunners front yo’ place.”

The video features his children, friends and even real-life donkeys at his infamous Grave Digger Mountain home. He starts the visual with him coming out of an all-white casket. The song has received over half a million views in one day. During the track, he even name-drops JAY-Z, saying, “You f**kin’ flunky, b**ch, I’ll hit you with this Glock extension/ Can’t f**k with JAY-Z, I’m way too ignorant, b**ch, I stand on business.”

Charlamagne Tha God responded to the inflammatory track by reposting it with the caption, “He Got Real Live Donkeys In The Video — Easy Win for YB for owning livestock. The cost of livestock, like cows, horses and pigs, can be deducted from your taxes. Food to feed livestock on the farm is considered tax-deductible too. VERY SMART.” After sharing his thoughts on YoungBoy owning livestock, he attempted to request that the Southern emcee collaborate with another young artist from South Carolina, who has a track with a similar name.

The esteemed radio host is seemingly taking the high road in this instance. Check out the full video for “Act A Donkey” via YouTube below!