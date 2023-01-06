News Pierre Suu/GC Images North West Transforms Into Kanye West in TikTok Video with Kim Kardashian / 01.06.2023

Like father, like daughter.

North West had some fun while dressing up as her dad in an homage to his Yeezus hit “Bound 2.”

In her latest TikTok clip, the 9-year-old donned special effects makeup while imitating her dad, including a goatee, thick eyebrows, and hairline, completing her look with a black Chrome Hearts hoodie and beanie.

Kim Kardashian, who appeared nude alongside her ex-husband in the 2013 video, also made a special appearance with her daughter, wearing mirrored sunglasses.

While the comments are turned off on their shared TikTok account, Kim faced scrutiny on Twitter, with some calling the “Bound 2” clip “cringe” and “weird.”

“Does she know she can tell her kid no,” one person tweeted, while another added, “yo north really be wilin cause why she put kim up to this lmaoo.”

Just the day before, the mother-daughter duo shared a video in which they sang along to Taylor Swift’s hit “Shake It Off,” which caught many people by surprise given Kim and Taylor’s tumultuous past.

Despite the social media criticism, Kim recently told Angie Martinez that she will do anything for her daughter.

“It’s so embarrassing. The things you’ll do for your kids,” said Kim, who would “not in a billion years” get on TikTok by herself.

Amid their divorce last year, Kanye called out his ex for allowing North to use TikTok “against my will,” prompting a response from Kim, who defended her decision to allow her daughter to use the social media app.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she said. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness.”