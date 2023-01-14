News Trae Patton/Getty Images John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Welcome New Baby / 01.14.2023

A legend is born.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed a new baby on Friday, Jan. 13, according to People.

The Grammy-winning singer announced the big news during a private concert, saying “the little baby this morning.”

“What a blessed day,” he told the crowd.

The proud dad said he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” but he “feels energized” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital.

Back in August, Teigen announced that she was expecting again after suffering the pregnancy loss of their son Jack in October 2020.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” said Teigen, who underwent IVF treatments. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

This is the latest addition to the Legend family, which includes daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, who couldn’t wait to meet their new sibling.

“They’ve been excited for a long time,” Teigen said. “I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they’ve known since the day. But they’ve been really very excited.”