News Prince Williams/ Getty Images Drake Praises Lil Yachty's 'Masterpiece' Album / 01.31.2023

Lil Yachty’s new music is receiving rave reviews from everyone including Drake.

On Friday, the Quality Control rapper dropped his psychedelic rock album Let’s Start Here, which finds him exploring a whole new sound.

Drake reposted a review on his Instagram Story that gave the album 11/10 and declared it a “masterpiece,” while ranking the 14 tracks in order of greatness. The top 5 included “Reach the Sunshine,” “I’ve Officially Lost Vision!!!!,” “The Black Seminole,” “The Alchemist,” and “We Saw the Sun!”

It’s unclear where the review originated, but Drake appeared to agree with the reviewer and offered his co-sign by resharing it.

Drake shared a review giving Lil Yachty’s new album an 11/10‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/Ik9xZDBtai — RapTV (@Rap) January 31, 2023

Drake and Yachty’s friendship has been well documented. In honor of his 25th birthday in August, Yachty debuted a tattoo featuring Drake’s signature OVO owl mascot.

Drake also celebrated his bond with his “Oprah’s Bank Account” collaborator. “More life to my brother @lilyachty so happy we are locked in for this lifetime,” he wrote.

Let’s Start Here has been earning acclaim from fans and critics alike including Rolling Stone, which called it “as cohesive a project as any artist has released in the streaming era.”

Yachty said the album marks a reset for his career. “I’ve changed my dynamic. This album and on, I’m creating music a whole lot differently,” he told Ice Box.