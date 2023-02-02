News Tom Hauck/Getty Images Drake Wants Spotify to Pay 'Bonuses' After Setting Streaming Record / 02.02.2023

Drake continues to make history.

The OVO rapper broke another record this week, becoming the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits.

.@Drake has now surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) February 1, 2023

In an Instagram Story, he celebrated his latest achievement while also proposing a new payment structure where Spotify pays artists “bonuses” based on their performance, which he thinks would motivate tomorrow’s stars.

“We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive,” Drake said before telling Spotify to cut the check. “So feel free to send me a Lebron sized cheque. I have enough dinner plates,” he joked.

Drake remains king on Spotify. He closed out 2022 as the most-streamed artist in the U.S. In 2021, it was estimated that he earned $52.5 million in royalties from his 21.5 billion streams.

And he has no plans of slowing down. After releasing two projects last year, he hinted that he may drop another album this year.

“I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year,” he said during one of his two shows at the Apollo Theater. “I might get bored and make another one, who knows!”