News Busta Rhymes Throws Drink at Woman After She Grabs His Butt / 02.14.2023

Don’t put your hands where Busta Rhymes can’t see.

The rap icon put a woman in check after she inappropriately touched him on Monday. Video footage shows Busta walking through the Las Vegas Convention Center during the MAGIC Fashion Trade Show when a female fan creeps up from behind and grabs his butt. Busta turned around, visibly upset and immediately tossed a drink in her direction before staring her down.

on a woman that inappropriately touches him. pic.twitter.com/vAqSyndqfw — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 14, 2023

The video went viral as fans weighed in, many of them sharing support for Busta. “She won’t do it again,” said one, while others questioned what would have happened if the tables were turned. “I’m glad, people need to learn not to touch people if they don’t invite you to do so,” commented another.

Good. Thats not cool. YOU DO NOT KNOW THAT MAN — Ryn ⟭⟬ᵇᵉ (@howtobeacrab) February 14, 2023

I'm glad, people need to learn not to touch people if they don't invite you to do so. pic.twitter.com/LLgBtS3Nmo — ''Better I choke You, LaFred!''☘️📣 (@itsLiterallyHim) February 14, 2023

Reverse this and Busta would have been facing sexual charges — Malcolm Nkowani (@Malkhum54) February 14, 2023

She thought was cute widdit too 😂😂😂 bruh LMFAO — Leo 🫡 (@StarboiJ8) February 14, 2023

Following the incident, the woman spoke out. In an interview with The Shade Room, Nikita Mathis said she attempted to get a photo with Busta and didn’t intend to touch him, claiming it was an honest mistake.

“I didn’t mean to touch his behind honestly I was just happy to meet him and wanted a pic been a long time fan I admit I shouldn’t have touch him at all but he’s BUSTA. I felt like I could possibly get a pic,” she said.

Back in 2015, Busta was arrested on second-degree assault charges after he threw a protein drink at a Manhattan gym employee. The charge was downgraded from a felony after he pleaded guilty to harassment. As part of the guilty plea, he agreed to attend anger management classes.

Busta most recently performed as part of the 50th anniversary tribute to hip-hop at the Grammys. He joined Spliff Starr for “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” and his verse from Chris Brown’s “Look at Me Now.”