News Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images, Rebecca Sapp / Stringer via Getty Images, and Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images Kid Cudi Celebrated His 40th Birthday With Dancing Ninja Turtles, Busta Rhymes, And Clipse / 01.31.2024

Aquarius season is in full effect, with Hip Hop’s favorite artists celebrating another year of life in exciting ways. Kid Cudi rang in his 40th birthday on Tuesday (Jan. 30) by hosting a party featuring several of his close friends and collaborators.

Today (Jan. 31), Cudi reposted footage from the night, which included Busta Rhymes rapping his verse from “Look At Me Now” and Clipse performing 2002’s “What Happened To That Boy.”

In a separate clip, producer BYNX revealed that there were people dressed in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costumes on stage. He captioned it, “Yo, [Kid Cudi’s] birthday party was really different. I lost it when the turtle n**gas came out, [not gonna lie].”

yo @KiDCuDi birthday party was really different. I lost it when the turtle niggas came out ngl #insano pic.twitter.com/qTImjIZl80 — BNYX® 🇭🇹 (@BNYX) January 31, 2024

Earlier this month, Cudi’s ninth studio album, INSANO, hit streaming platforms. The 21-song offering arrived with features from ASAP Rocky, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, and the late XXXTENTACION. “AT THE PARTY,” “MOST AIN’T DENNIS,” and “WOW” were among the standout tracks.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Cudi also revealed how Kendrick Lamar inspired the LP. “I was still in this place tryna figure out what that album would sound like. I was in Paris, I just finished my European run of the tour, and I [went] to see Kendrick. This motherf**ker, it blew my f**king mind,” he said. “I’m sitting there. I’m watching the crowd reaction from the beginning of the show ’til the end. People were in it, party mode, singing every f**king word.”

The “Date ‘N’ Nite” hitmaker is seemingly already preparing his next project. Last Saturday (Jan. 27), he hinted at a joint effort with Jaden Smith. The pair previously worked on records like “Higher Up” and “On My Own.”

Cudi tweeted, “Me and Jaden gonna make an album for all the trippy kids out there searching beyond for something, searchin’ for that feeling. To be ALIVE.” Smith reshared the post, hinting it could be further along than fans think.