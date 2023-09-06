News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Coi Leray And Busta Rhymes Tease "Luxury Life" With Trailer and Cover Art / 09.06.2023

This Friday (Sept. 8), Busta Rhymes and Coi Leray will unveil their new single, “Luxury Life.” Produced by Swizz Beatz, the song is set to premiere alongside a visual companion directed by Benny Boom.

Earlier this week, both artists took to social media to tease the much-anticipated track. A video snippet revealed a scene that paid homage to Quentin Tarantino’s iconic 1994 film, Pulp Fiction. In the preview, Leray seemingly took charge of a diner robbery while Rhymes lent his inimitable charisma to the scenario.

Meanwhile, fans have been excited about the sample featured in “Luxury Life.” The record leaned heavily into the nostalgia factor, borrowing its backbone from JAY-Z’s 1996 hit “Ain’t No N**ga.” The latter interpolated The Whole Darn Family’s ’70s cut “Seven Minutes of Funk.”

This isn’t the first time Rhymes and Leray have crossed paths. They previously teamed up for a remix of the New Jersey native’s viral hit, “Players,” which pulled its instrumental from another hip hop classic: Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five’s “The Message.”

The updated iteration came to fruition after DJ Saige created a version that sampled one of Rhymes’ signature tracks, fortifying “Players” on the charts and earning kudos from the rap veteran himself.

The collaboration is slated to mark yet another highlight in both artists’ careers. In 2020, Rhymes released his 10th studio album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, featuring an expansive guest list that included Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. The LP climbed its way into the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

Meanwhile, Leray has been riding a wave of success with her Blue Moon EP. The five-record project contained standout cuts like “Isabel Marant,” “Wicked Butterflies,” and “Liquor and Weed.”

Regarding the body of work, she noted, “This EP, I get vulnerable. I got tired of ‘trying’ new things and wanted to just do what I do BEST. I have a hard time with telling my story because I get wrapped up in the media narratives. However, music is the best way for me to tell it. Sorry, I can’t argue with y’all on the internet all day.”