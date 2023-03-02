Tyga and Avril Lavigne

Getty Images

Tyga and Avril Lavigne Hit Up Paris Fashion Week Amid Dating Rumors

By Devin
  /  03.02.2023

Tyga and Avril Lavigne’s relationship may be heating up.

After sparking romance rumors last month, the two were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week. On Tuesday, they were seen in the front row at Heliot Emil’s show before hitting up Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kuku on Wednesday evening. In video footage, obtained by TMZ, they both emerged from the same vehicle, wearing black, before heading inside the club.

Just days ago, the two were seen on a dinner date at Nobu. The rapper, 33, and singer, 38, were photographed hugging in the parking lot after dinner with friends at the Malibu restaurant before leaving together in the same car.

Avril is newly single after calling off her engagement to Mod Sun, nearly one year after he proposed in Paris. A source told PEOPLE that he and Lavigne “have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple.”

A rep for Mod Sun said he was “blindsided” by the end of their relationship. A few days later, the pop-punk rocker addressed their split. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all,” he wrote. “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”

Tyga was most recently linked to influencer Camaryn Swanson. Prior to that, he famously dated Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna, with whom he shares a 10-year-old son, King Cairo.

Tyga is readying his new album It’s Too Loud… I Can’t Hear You for release later this year. In December, he dropped his single “Nasty” with Chris Brown.

News
Tyga

TRENDING
News

Chris Brown Throws Fan's Phone During Lap Dance

One fan learned the hard way when she tried to capture the moment.
By Devin
03.02.2023
News

Billboard Names Top 10 Greatest Rappers of All Time

The list includes Drake, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, JAY-Z, and more.
By Devin
02.08.2023
News

Ice Spice and Pete Davidson Spark Viral Dating Rumor

The internet was in a frenzy over the false report.
By Devin
02.28.2023
News

Drake Reveals the Craziest Thing He's Ever Done for Someone

He made the shocking confession during an interview with Lil Yachty.
By Devin
02.25.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories