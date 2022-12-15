Tyga and Chris Brown Reunite on New Single 'Nasty'
/ 12.15.2022
After releasing a string of singles, Tyga caps off the year with one more banger.
T-Raww reunites with Chris Brown on their first collaboration in three years, “Nasty.” The club-ready track, produced by Murphy Kid (“Go Crazy”), finds the duo rekindling their hit-making magic.
The two previously teamed up on songs like “Deuces,” “Ayo,” “Loyal,” and Marshmello’s 2019 single “Light It Up.” They also released their joint album Fan of a Fan in 2015.
Look out for more music from Tyga in 2023. He is set to release his new album It’s Too Loud… I Can’t Hear You at the top of the year featuring the hit single “Sunshine” with Pop Smoke and Jhené Aiko, plus appearances from Maluma, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ty Dolla $ign, and Doja Cat.
TRENDING
R. Kelly Album 'I Admit It' Released to Streaming Services
The disgraced singer makes a series of confessions on the unofficial release.
12.09.2022
JAY-Z Shares His Favorite Songs of 2022
Mr. Carter caps off the year with his annual playlist.
12.14.2022
Boosie Badazz Calls Gunna a 'Rat' for Taking Plea Deal
The criticism comes after Gunna was released from jail.
12.15.2022
Meek Mill Responds After Being Mocked By Kanye West
“Never lost my mind for fame or money,” said Meek.
12.12.2022