Tyga and Chris Brown attend the Balmain x H&M Los Angeles VIP Pre-Launch

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Tyga and Chris Brown Reunite on New Single 'Nasty'

By Devin
  /  12.15.2022

After releasing a string of singles, Tyga caps off the year with one more banger.

T-Raww reunites with Chris Brown on their first collaboration in three years, “Nasty.” The club-ready track, produced by Murphy Kid (“Go Crazy”), finds the duo rekindling their hit-making magic.

The two previously teamed up on songs like “Deuces,” “Ayo,” “Loyal,” and Marshmello’s 2019 single “Light It Up.” They also released their joint album Fan of a Fan in 2015.

Look out for more music from Tyga in 2023. He is set to release his new album It’s Too Loud… I Can’t Hear You at the top of the year featuring the hit single “Sunshine” with Pop Smoke and Jhené Aiko, plus appearances from Maluma, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ty Dolla $ign, and Doja Cat.

New Music
Chris Brown
Tyga

