News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 1 Dead, 9 Injured After Stampede at GloRilla Concert / 03.06.2023

GloRilla’s concert ended in tragedy as one person died and several others were injured.

False reports of a shooting triggered a crowd rush following Sunday night’s concert at Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York, where Glorilla was performing with Finesse2Tymes. The stampede killed one person and injured nine others, two of them critically, reports The Associated Press.

The crowd surge happened just as the concert was ending around 11 p.m. Police made their way inside and found three women with critical injuries.

A 33-year-old woman died at a hospital, and the two others were in critical condition. Seven additional people were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Upon further investigation … none of the injuries sustained to any of the victims were consistent with a person being shot,” Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams told CNN. “The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans called the fatal stampede “a tragedy of epic proportions” and promised an investigation. “We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period,” Evans said.

Taking to Twitter around midnight on Sunday, GloRilla addressed the tragic event.

“I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf,” she tweeted. “praying everybody is ok.”

Crowd surges have become a recurring safety concern following the 2021 tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival where 10 people died.