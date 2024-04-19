News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Footage Surfaces Of GloRilla's DUI Arrest In Georgia / 04.19.2024

Earlier this week, GloRilla was arrested in Gwinnett County, Georgia for DUI. The incident occurred early Tuesday (April 16) morning after the musician was pulled over for allegedly making an illegal U-turn at a red light.

The “Lick Or Sum” rapper notably experienced a wardrobe malfunction and several embarrassing moments, as shown in bodycam footage released on Thursday (April 18) evening. In the video, GloRilla was wearing a string bikini top and inadvertently exposed herself while speaking to authorities. A female officer helped cover her approximately a minute later, to which she responded, “Thanks.”

During the traffic stop, the Memphis native told police, “I’m so hungry, like, I peed on myself trying to get to a restroom. I got pee on my hand.” She also mentioned needing to urinate again while undergoing a field sobriety test, even going as far as suggesting, “Y’all might as well let me pee on the side of the road. I gotta pee!”

GloRilla further admitted to having a gun in her vehicle, although no firearm was found during the search. She refused to perform a breathalyzer test and, at one point, questioned whether the officers recognized her. “Do you know who I am?” she asked.

That particular interaction went viral on social media. In the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked’s repost, one person jokingly asked, “The cop was supposed to yell out, ‘Yeah, Glo’?” Another user said, “It was over with when the police asked her how many drinks she had, and she responded, ‘I’m cool.’”

Elsewhere, a separate user highlighted how cordial the rapper was throughout the incident: “Didn’t seem too drunk to me… She spoke clear, no slurs.” One commenter added, “I say she wasn’t drunk enough.”

As Rap-Up previously reported, an officer noted the smell of marijuana and alcohol in the car. GloRilla admitted to drinking but didn’t specify the amount, asserting that she was fit to drive. She was subsequently arrested and booked, later released on a $1,956 bond. Although she hasn’t directly addressed the incident, the “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker shared a now-deleted photo of herself with a bottle on top of her head.