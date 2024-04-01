Chlöe Bailey Teases Upcoming Single "Boy Bye" With Exciting New Snippet
Today (April 1), Chlöe Bailey teased her upcoming single, “Boy Bye.” Although no release date has been confirmed, she shared a teaser of the record across her socials.
In the snippet, the artist sang, “Boy, bye, bye/ I won’t even cry/ You stupid motherf**ker/ Boy, bye, bye/ I won’t even cry/ Go back to your momma.” The pending track will serve as a follow-up to March’s “FYS,” which was short for “F**k Your Status.”
Underneath Bailey’s post, fans expressed approval of the song, which seemingly takes a slight departure from her older material. “Chlöe freeing herself from everyone’s opinions and doing whatever [the f**k] makes her feel good is what I LOVE seeing,” exclaimed one user. “Sounds like another hit I’ll have on repeat,” wrote another user.
Check out the clip below.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday (March 31) marked the anniversary of Bailey’s debut solo LP, In Pieces. The 14-track body of work included appearances from Chris Brown on “How Does It Feel,” Missy Elliott on “Told Ya” and Future, who was featured in a duet with the songstress on “Cheatback.” She also embarked on a tour across the United States in promotion of the project.
In Pieces entered the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart at No. 17 and landed at No. 119 on the Billboard 200 chart. As Rap-Up previously reported, it sold 10,000 units, which apparently didn’t faze the artist at all as she thanked fans for their support.
“Happy one-year anniversary to my debut album, In Pieces. You will always have a special place in my heart,” Bailey penned on Twitter this past Sunday. “Since then, I have pieced myself back together and am now stronger than ever. We’re just getting started.”
Bailey is gearing up to release her solo effort before 2024 ends. During a TikTok Live in February, she revealed that it would likely contain 14 songs and four guest features.
happy 1 year anniversary to my debut album #InPieces 🫀 you will always have a special place in my heart.
since then, i have pieced myself back together and am now stronger than ever.
we’re just getting started pic.twitter.com/g02yxCNz2C
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) March 31, 2024