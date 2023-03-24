Big Vibez

Omarion Brings 'Big Vibez' on New Single

By Devin
  /  03.24.2023

Omarion is back with a new vibration.

The R&B singer makes his long-awaited return with his brand new single “Big Vibez.” The smooth track finds O serenading his special lady.

“Girl, you mine so, big vibe / Love how your skin glow, big vibe / You’re somethin’ special, big vibe / I love how the time flows when we align souls,” he sings.

Along with the song, he also dropped a dance video in which he shows off some new moves.

“Big Vibez” arrives ahead of Omarion’s sixth solo album Full Circle: Sonic Book One on May 5. It marks his first project since The Kinection, which dropped in October 2020.

The B2K frontman, who will perform at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas on May 6, is also giving fans a peek into his life as part of his 5-part WE tv docuseries OMEGA: The Gift & The Curse.

New Music
Omarion

