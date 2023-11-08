News Rodin Eckenroth / Contributor via Getty Images, Albert L. Ortega / Contributor via Getty Images, and Andrew J Cunningham / Contributor via Getty Images Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts To Omarion Confirming He And Karrueche Tran Were Almost "A Thing" / 11.08.2023

In a conversation with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee shared on Tuesday (Nov. 7), Omarion revealed a moment of connection with Karrueche Tran that occurred prior to her entering her high-profile relationship with Chris Brown.

During the clip, the host reminisced about a gathering he arranged, which included the actress among the invitees. “One night, they say, ‘Bring all these girls.’ So I brought all these girls, and one of the girls was Karrueche,” Lee said. Confirming the interviewer’s memory, Omarion added, “Yeah, that’s true.”

Lee continue, “I thought y’all were gonna be a thing, and then she was on Media Take Out with Chris. And you never said anything! What? If I was you, I would’ve!” The “O” singer replied, “Come on now! You got to be unbothered.”

Today (Nov. 8), Brown seemingly responded to the excerpt on his Instagram Story. He wrote, “Man… If you don’t get yo’ lame a** on somewhere. N**gas be reaching for the [stars].”

Tran and Brown’s relationship unfolded in the public eye, enduring several tumultuous years before ending in 2015. In contrast, Omarion found love with reality star Apryl Jones. The latter couple share two children and continue to co-parent after being separated.

Omarion also delved into his current views on dating during a May appearance on “Club Shay Shay.” Shannon Sharpe probed the singer on how he navigates romance, to which the 38-year-old suggested that his lifestyle adds a unique pressure that might be too much for a single partner.

He noted, “If I really thought about my lifestyle and being with me, like the pressure of being with me, and it just being one woman, I don’t know if that exists.”

Meanwhile, Brown is slated to drop his upcoming album, 11:11, on Saturday (Nov. 11). The project will feature Future, Fridayy, Davido, Lojay, and more.