News Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Rihanna Shares Video of Her Son Interrupting Her Workout / 04.02.2023

Rihanna has the best excuse not to work out.

The singer was trying to exercise in her home gym when she was interrupted by her 11-month-old son. On Saturday, she shared a sweet video holding her baby boy while dressed for a workout in a black Savage x Fenty sports bra. But her son didn’t want his mom to leave and just wanted to snuggle and watch TV.

“Look who don’t want mommy to workout 🤷🏿‍♀️,” Rihanna captioned the Twitter video.

Look who don’t want mommy to workout 🤷🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NjhT2ySTZJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son in May 2022, and the couple is now expecting their second child. She revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show last month.

RiRi has shared glimpses of her son on social media in the past. She previously shared a video of her “fat man” watching his mother’s video for “Lift Me Up” as she prepared for her performance at the Oscars.

my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him@TheAcademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week swipe for tb of my fat man pic.twitter.com/RU4pFpZQk2 — Rihanna (@rihanna) March 5, 2023

The 35-year-old gushed about motherhood during a recent interview with British Vogue.

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” she said. “You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…it doesn’t matter.”

She also opened up about her son’s connection to his dad. “He is obsessed with his father. And I’m like: ‘Didn’t I give birth to you? What is going on?'” she said. “Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it’s a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father.”