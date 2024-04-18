News Neil Mockford / Contributor via Getty Images Rihanna Says She'd Swap Places With Her Sons RZA And Riot Rose / 04.18.2024

At the Fenty x PUMA launch party in London on Wednesday (April 17), Rihanna revealed that if given the chance, she would swap places with her sons, RZA and Riot Rose, for a day.

Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight” on the red carpet, the music and beauty mogul shared her admiration for her children’s lives. “You know what? My kids,” Rihanna responded when asked who she would like to trade positions with. “They have it the best. They’re living the greatest life. The love that they have from everyone, they know they’re loved. I beam to see it in their eyes, knowing that everybody in this house is at your beck and call.”

Rihanna first became a mother with the birth of RZA in May 2022. Then, in August 2023, she welcomed Riot Rose, marking the “Needed Me” hitmaker’s second child with ASAP Rocky.

Despite growing anticipation for her next album, RiRi has managed to keep the conversations around her fairly family-orientated recently. When speaking to Interview Magazine earlier this month, the songstress said that she’s open to having more kids.

“I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two,” Rihanna stated. “I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Meanwhile, in March, the Bajan pop star revealed the “most beautiful thing” about raising two boys during her Vogue China cover story. “[Children] come into the world with their own individuality and sincerity, without any logic or conformity, which usually makes you feel that you must fit into a certain group,” she shared.

“It’s really beautiful to see, and I want to continue to help them navigate that and make sure that they know they can be whoever they want to be,” Rihanna added. “They should embrace it completely because it’s beautiful and unique. I love them just that way.”