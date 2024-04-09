News Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Rihanna Reveals She's Open To Having More Children: "I Would Try For My Girl" / 04.09.2024

Rihanna is open to expanding her family with ASAP Rocky. After having two boys, RZA and Riot, the songstress revealed that her aim would be a girl if she decided to have another baby.

During a conversation with Mel Ottenberg for Interview Magazine published today (April 9), Rihanna spoke about everything from balancing motherhood with work to parenting alongside Rocky. When asked about how many children she wants, the Fenty Beauty founder responded, “As many as God wants me to have.”

“I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two,” Rihanna added. “I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Rihanna and Rocky’s family has been a hot topic since they first welcomed RZA — named after the Wu-Tang Clan frontman himself — in 2022. In 2023, the Harlem rapper gushed over how having kids with the “Needed Me” musician has been some of their best work so far.

“I think that’s our best creation so far! Nothing is better than [RZA and Riot] out there,” Rocky told Complex. “I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, [who] shaped everything. And we had these beautiful angels.”

Elsewhere in her conversation with Interview Magazine, Rihanna discussed style dynamics within her relationship with Rocky. She humorously noted feeling “bummy” next to the ASAP Mob leader’s impeccable style while joking about him once wearing a full suit on a plane.

“It’s more like I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face, or on their body, or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?’ Moms are lazy dressers in real life,” Rihanna explained.

For the publication’s cover, Rihanna dressed as a sexy nun, which garnered some backlash from fans. The top comments read, “Why is there always a religious theme? So tired and expected,” and “Why wear this? There wasn’t a more creative thing the magazine could think of?”