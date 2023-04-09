News Unique Nicole/Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New Forehead Tattoo / 04.09.2023

Lil Uzi Vert is taking it to the head.

The “Just Wanna Rock” rapper is known for his extensive tattoo collection, which now includes a forehead tattoo. Uzi debuted his latest tat, which features some sort of tribal design and covers his entire forehead in place of his infamous $24 million pink diamond, which he removed because it was “too heavy.”

Lil Uzi Vert got a new forehead Tattoo pic.twitter.com/38yEQPqbfJ — Code RED (@CodeRED_tv) April 9, 2023

This is the latest ink for Uzi, who has several tattoos including one on his tongue. He also has a mythological creature with a snake wrapping around his head on his chest and another intricate piece on his back.

Uzi recently turned the tables and tattooed a fan. A clip on social media shows him inking an anarchy symbol on a man’s chest.

On Friday, Drake premiered his long-awaited collaboration with Uzi, “At the Gates,” on SiriusXM’s Sound 42. It’s unclear where the song will land, but Uzi recently revealed that he has recorded 680 songs for his upcoming Pink Tape.

Uzi stopped using drugs while recording the project, which he admits was “challenging” at first. “I thought that my creative process wasn’t gone be the same because I wasn’t on drugs no more, but it was the same, even better,” he told TMZ.