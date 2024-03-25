News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Latto Recalls Being "Wrongfully Arrested" At The Airport After Social Media Revisits First Day Out Track / 03.25.2024

Latto recently opened up about being detained at the airport and subsequently forced to stay in jail for three days. On Sunday (March 24), the rapper quote-tweeted a fan who posted a throwback video of her previewing a song after being released.

She wrote, “Y’all got a lot to say, but [let me] see [you] get pulled off the plane [on the way] to Punta Cana, wrongfully arrested in front of the whole airport (literally profiled), [people] think [you’re] in jail for actually stealing, so [everybody] talking s**t, calling [you] broke, blogs spreading fake news, $10K plus [in] lawyer fees, and sit in there three days with no refund on [your] vacation or lawyer fees???? [Let me know] when y’all want a storytime.”

Y’all got alot to say but lemme see u get pulled off the plane otw to Punta Cana, wrongfully arrested in front of the whole airport (literally profiled), ppl think ur in jail for actually stealing so evb talking shit calling u broke, blogs spreading fake news, $10k+ lawyer fees,… https://t.co/wKOo1TfHFB — BIG LATTO 🍑 (@Latto) March 25, 2024

In a video interview with The FADER, Latto shared that two police officers approached her during her planned trip to the Dominican Republic. She was later transferred to a county jail after sitting in the airport’s holding area for hours. When the “Big Energy” artist appeared before a judge, it was revealed that there wasn’t a warrant out for her arrest.

Inevitably, some social media users thought that Latto’s tweet was referring to her LAX incident. In 2021, she was apprehended for carrying a loaded Glock 17 in her Birkin bag into the airport. As revealed on Twitter, the musician was forced to book a $75,000 jet trip to Alabama in order to make it to her scheduled show.

Went to LAX w a loaded glock 17 in my Birk got locked & let out in a few hours lmaooo booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time! 😮‍💨 no cap in my rap TUH https://t.co/KUkt8NsdMg — BIG LATTO 🍑 (@Latto) March 17, 2023

Nah that was in Atlanta lol I was profiled for “looking like” sum bitch that robbed a nigga… I’m not no robber man 😂 jail is NOT for me btw 🥴 https://t.co/GuMj0tL2kR — BIG LATTO 🍑 (@Latto) March 17, 2023

Meanwhile, on the music side, Latto dropped “Sunday Service” earlier this year. It arrived months removed from her BabyDrill-assisted “ISSA PARTY” and massively successful “Seven” with Jung Kook.

The rapper hasn’t put out an album since 2022’s 777. The 14-song offering contained guest appearances from 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.