GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion may have a contender for song of the summer with “Wanna Be.” The Soulja Boy-sampling track came out last Friday (April 5) as a part of Ehhthang Ehhthang and already has nearly 3 million YouTube views at the time of reporting.

On Saturday (April 6), Megan shared footage of her shaking her hips to the record on Instagram and summoned others to join in. “IG after dark,” the Houston native captioned the clip. “Nobody better not challenge me [because] this [is] the best a** on IG, or if you think [yours is better], tag me in your video.” Subsequently, influencers and music figures like Natalie Nunn, Asianae and Scotlynd Ryan uploaded reels of themselves dancing to the song.

However, Latto’s entry on the “Wanna Be” challenge appeared to have gotten the ultimate cosign from GloRilla. The Atlanta rapper shared a video of her twerking in red shorts on Twitter yesterday (April 8). She tagged the Memphis native, who swiftly responded, “[Oh my gosh], girl, let me go read my bible.”

Resharing the clip on Instagram, Megan wrote, “[Friend], I forgot you can throw it like that!” The comment section had similar positive reactions, with one social media user stating, “Latto [is] the only one that can get in a room with Meg and keep up. Their knees are elite.”

Another person noted, “I’m no better than a man, Lord.” Meanwhile, Latto herself added, “So, [you] just forgot when I put this thang on [you] at Hottieween, Meg?” Other replies included fans asking Cardi B to participate in the challenge and expressing excitement about seeing “Wanna Be” performed live.

Both GloRilla and Megan will be hitting the road in May for the “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” They’ll be making rounds in major cities like Houston, Atlanta, Detroit and New York, among others.

