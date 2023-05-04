News Courtesy Live Nation 50 Cent Announces 'Final Lap Tour' Celebrating 20th Anniversary of 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'' / 05.04.2023

50 Cent is hitting the road one more time.

The hip-hop icon has announced that he will embark on a global tour in honor of the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Sire Spirits, “The Final Lap Tour” will make stops across North America and Europe starting this summer.

Fans can expect to see 50 performing his chart-topping hits and fan favorites, along with songs that have not been performed live in decades. Busta Rhymes will support on all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates, with more special guests to be announced.

You’ve waited long enough! THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023! I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making… pic.twitter.com/xDFWzxJBRm — 50cent (@50cent) May 4, 2023

The North American leg kicks off July 21 in Salt Lake City and travels to Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, and more. The European leg will commence on Sept. 28 in Amsterdam. Additional dates will be announced for Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe.

Released on Feb. 6, 2003, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ spawned multi-platinum hits including “In Da Club,” “21 Questions,” and “P.I.M.P.” It remains 50 Cent’s best-selling album to date with over 9 million copies sold.

Tickets for North America and Europe go on sale to the public starting Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans in North America can register for a pre-sale through Sunday, May 7.

THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

July 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

July 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Aug. 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Aug. 3 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug. 5 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 6 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Aug. 8 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Aug. 11 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 17 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug. 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Aug. 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 31 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 8 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sept. 10 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 11 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sept. 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Sept. 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sept. 17 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Sept. 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Sept. 29 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Sept. 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Oct. 4 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum*

Oct. 5 – Trondheim, Norway – Spektrum*

Oct. 7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Oct. 9 – Riga, Latvia – Arena Riga*

Oct. 11 – Lodz Poland – Atlas Arena

Oct. 14 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Oct. 15 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf-Weber-Arena

Oct. 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Oct. 21 – Nice, France – Palais Nikaia

Oct. 22 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Oct. 24 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Oct. 25 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

Oct. 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Oct. 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Oct. 31 – Strasbourg, France – Zenith

Nov. 2 – Nantes, France – Zenith

Nov. 3 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Nov. 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Nov. 9 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Nov. 10 – Manchester, England – AO Arena

Nov. 11 – London, England – The O2

Nov. 12 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

*NOT A LIVE NATION DATE