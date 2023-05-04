50 Cent Announces 'Final Lap Tour' Celebrating 20th Anniversary of 'Get Rich or Die Tryin''
50 Cent is hitting the road one more time.
The hip-hop icon has announced that he will embark on a global tour in honor of the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.
Produced by Live Nation and presented by Sire Spirits, “The Final Lap Tour” will make stops across North America and Europe starting this summer.
Fans can expect to see 50 performing his chart-topping hits and fan favorites, along with songs that have not been performed live in decades. Busta Rhymes will support on all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates, with more special guests to be announced.
You’ve waited long enough! THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023! I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making… pic.twitter.com/xDFWzxJBRm
— 50cent (@50cent) May 4, 2023
The North American leg kicks off July 21 in Salt Lake City and travels to Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, and more. The European leg will commence on Sept. 28 in Amsterdam. Additional dates will be announced for Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe.
Released on Feb. 6, 2003, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ spawned multi-platinum hits including “In Da Club,” “21 Questions,” and “P.I.M.P.” It remains 50 Cent’s best-selling album to date with over 9 million copies sold.
Tickets for North America and Europe go on sale to the public starting Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans in North America can register for a pre-sale through Sunday, May 7.
THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
July 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
July 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
July 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Aug. 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Aug. 3 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Aug. 5 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 6 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Aug. 8 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Aug. 11 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 17 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Aug. 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Aug. 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 31 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sept. 6 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 8 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sept. 10 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 11 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sept. 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Sept. 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sept. 17 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – EUROPEAN TOUR DATES
Sept. 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Sept. 29 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Sept. 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Oct. 4 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum*
Oct. 5 – Trondheim, Norway – Spektrum*
Oct. 7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Oct. 9 – Riga, Latvia – Arena Riga*
Oct. 11 – Lodz Poland – Atlas Arena
Oct. 14 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Oct. 15 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf-Weber-Arena
Oct. 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Oct. 21 – Nice, France – Palais Nikaia
Oct. 22 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Oct. 24 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Oct. 25 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena
Oct. 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
Oct. 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Oct. 31 – Strasbourg, France – Zenith
Nov. 2 – Nantes, France – Zenith
Nov. 3 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena
Nov. 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Nov. 9 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
Nov. 10 – Manchester, England – AO Arena
Nov. 11 – London, England – The O2
Nov. 12 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
*NOT A LIVE NATION DATE