News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images 50 Cent Replaces Chris Brown As Scheduled Headliner For 2024 Dreamville Festival / 04.01.2024

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Chris Brown and Muni Long will no longer be performing at this year’s Dreamville Festival. Instead, 50 Cent and Hunxho will be taking their respective spots, as announced today (April 1).

Brown was initially slated to headline on April 6 alongside SZA. Other entertainers on the lineup for that day include JID, Lil Yachty, ScHoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Jeremih and more. Meanwhile, Long’s axed April 7 set will see J. Cole and Nicki Minaj as the headlining acts, in addition to artists like Monica, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock and Bas, among others.

In the comment section, fans who planned on attending had varied reactions, primarily due to the lack of R&B performers on the bill. “I know [you all] ain’t take Chris Brown and replace him with 50 like they the same genre. This better be an April Fools’ joke,” wrote one person.

Another added, “So, let me get this right… [First,] No Ari Lennox. [Second,] No Chris Brown. [Third,] No Muni Long. Y’all replace our R&B headliner with a rapper?” Elsewhere, a disappointed user questioned, “[SiR] or [Bryson Tiller] weren’t available? One has a [fire] album out; the other is releasing this weekend.”

We are excited to share that 50 Cent and Hunxho have been added to the lineup! See you this weekend! 🌻 Due to unforeseen circumstances, Chris Brown and Muni Long are no longer performing at Dreamville Fest. pic.twitter.com/U8n4cGco7N — Dreamville Fest (@Dreamvillefest) April 1, 2024

Given the event is next weekend, it’s unknown whether Dreamville Festival will make any more changes to accommodate fans’ demands. When the lineup was first announced, many pointed out how difficult it would’ve been to top 2023’s feat, which included Usher, Drake and Summer Walker, among others.

Per the company’s website, tickets are still available to purchase. It also noted, “No refund will be owed if a festival performer is changed or canceled.”

Last month, Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy shared, “Some of the biggest names in music will travel to Raleigh in only a few short weeks, bringing about one of the most highly anticipated festivals of the year. Our team looks forward to welcoming all of our day one fans from around the world back to Dreamville Festival.”