Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent

Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Brings 50 Cent Out During "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" NYC Stop

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.31.2024

Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” made a stop in New York City last night (March 30). The artist took over Madison Square Garden and brought out a special guest: 50 Cent.

The G-Unit mogul performed “Candy Shop” and “Beep Beep (Remix),” which appeared on Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Deluxe). She was also reportedly the first female rapper to headline a sold-out show at the venue.

“[Nicki Minaj], Gag City vibes,” 50 Cent wrote on Twitter. “Yo, I’m not gonna front, Nicki got all the b**ches! I looked in the crowd and was like, ‘D**n, baby, what [are] you doing?’ Then threw my jacket at these little sex workers.”

Meanwhile, the “Everybody” hitmaker penned, “This is so surreal to me, man, wow. Thank you to FIF! Southside, WE OUTSIDE! Two kids from QUEENS. GAG-UNIT!”

Earlier this week, Minaj brought out Freeway and Young Gunz during her Philadelphia concert. “That means a lot to me. REAL [N**GAS] ONLY. Wishing everyone who hit the stage tonight blessings on blessings,” she shared on Instagram. Notably, Republic Records also presented the musician with a plaque to celebrate “Super Bass” going RIAA-certified platinum twelve times.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Since kicking off in Oakland, California, Minaj’s most recent trek has spawned several noteworthy moments. For example, during the first Atlanta stop, a fan went viral for botching the chorus of “The Night Is Still Young.” Monica, who was announced as a supporting act, also trended on Twitter following the first show.

The Trinidadian artist will be performing in Baltimore, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Canada, Detroit and Chicago, among other places next month. She’s also expected to headline this year’s Dreamville Festival on April 7 alongside J. Cole. The “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” is expected to begin its European leg toward the end of May before concluding in Belgium in mid-July.

News
50 Cent
Nicki Minaj

