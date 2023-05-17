News Jesse Grant / Stringer via Getty Images DDG Reacts To Being Called An "E-List" Rapper: "Kinda Funny NGL" / 05.17.2023

DDG is showing that he knows how to take a joke. Last night (May 16), the Pontiac-raised rapper shared his reaction to being called an “E-list” rapper on social media, and he seems to have not taken the sentiment to heart. The term started circulating yesterday afternoon after a pop culture Twitter account tweeted, “Halley Bailey and E-list rapper DDG are rumored to have broken up.”

After the tweet went viral, a few hours later, DDG confirmed he had seen the message. “‘E-list rapper’ kinda funny [not gonna lie],” he reacted.

The 25-year-old talent decided to capitalize on the moment, knowing that many people were checking out his Twitter page to see what he had to say. He followed up by quoting another tweet that showed his song “I’m Geekin'” was the second most-added song on U.S. Urban Radio this week. “Number two. E-list rapper going crazy,” he wrote. Then, he dropped the news that he is upgrading the track. “‘I’m Geekin” remix this Friday!” DDG added.

“E-list rapper” kinda funny ngl lol — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) May 16, 2023

Number 2 😮‍💨🔥 E-List rapper going crazy 😂 I’m Geekin remix this friday!! https://t.co/tM5KywuR6H — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) May 16, 2023



DDG and Bailey confirmed their relationship publicly in 2022. The breakup rumors started swirling earlier this year after fans noticed they unfollowed each other on social media.

DDG’s last full-length LP was It’s Not Me It’s You, a 2022 project that boasted features from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates, and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Shortly afterward, he circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade included four new songs and collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray and Lakeyah.

Following the LP’s arrival, the “Moonwalking In Calabasas” rapper kept his momentum going by sharing a slew of loose tracks, one of them titled “In Love With A Mermaid.” The song was dedicated to Bailey and a reference to her star role in the forthcoming The Little Mermaid live-action remake.