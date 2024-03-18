News Variety / Contributor via Getty Images DDG Honors Halle Bailey With "Best Mother Award" After Perceived 2024 NAACP Image Awards Snub / 03.18.2024

On Saturday (March 16) night, Halle Bailey and DDG attended the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards. The “Angel” singer was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture. Although she didn’t take home any solo awards, The Color Purple won big in several categories.

“I was kinda mad that she didn’t win. I feel like she should have won at least one of the awards,” the Michigan rapper explained in a video shared on Sunday (March 17). “I was very, very upset that she didn’t win knowing how much of an impact she made on the Black community last year and it’s a Black award show… She was kinda down and out about it.”

In light of her recent losses, DDG honored the mother of his son by hosting the “Halle Awards,” a heartfelt unofficial ceremony. “Halle Bailey for the Best Woman Award,” he announced in a separate clip as the songstress became visibly emotional. Halo, their baby boy, adorably presented the final trophy for Best Mother Award, which caused her to shed tears of joy.

Bailey’s relationship with DDG has been a hot topic since they announced it in 2022. The pair secretly welcomed their first child together the following year and waited to reveal the big news until January 2024.

“I have never felt more creatively inspired in my whole life,” the actress told The Associated Press about her experience as a mother in February. “This is such a beautiful time for me because I am truly venturing into my womanhood. Like, I feel like a woman now after having a baby.”

She added, “It opens up this whole other portal to, like, write about stuff. So the music I have been making is the fusion of all of the genres that I’ve loved.”