News Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images DDG And Halle Bailey React To Halo Saying His First Words / 03.26.2024

DDG and Halle Bailey are seemingly having the best time of their lives as new parents. In a YouTube video shared on Monday (March 25), the rapper recorded their son, Halo, saying his first words.

During the clip, DDG could be heard saying “dada” — an easier way for infants to pronounce “daddy” — several times before Halo repeated the syllables. Immediately after, the couple gasped while apparently overwhelmed with joy and astonishment. The Michigan native reacted, “He said it!”

The video prompted some amusing reactions from fans, who jokingly accused Bailey and DDG of “scaring the baby.” “Halo, I’m sorry your parents scared [the f**k] out of you. They meant well,” one commenter said underneath The Shade Room’s repost. Another user shared, “The way they get excited every time he breaths. I love them for this.”

A separate person wrote, “The way his voice dropped… You know he was tearing up. I’m glad they got it on camera… [Time] flies by so fast.” Check out the clip below.

During a recent interview with DJ Vlad, DDG opened up about Bailey’s pregnancy and their decision to move forward with having a child. “That was something we both wanted. I feel like being a dad is my calling; being a mother is hers. It was definitely a mutual agreement of ‘Let’s just do it.’ We’re very close, best friends, [and] we understand each other. [It was] definitely nerve-wrecking,” the artist explained. “When she told me, I wasn’t scared or nothing, but I was like, ‘Damn, for real?’ It wasn’t a planned thing. It just happened.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Vlad asked DDG how long he and Bailey waited before announcing the baby. “A month and some change later,” he responded. “It’s kind of hard keeping it a secret. We gotta navigate throughout LA and move around, and do this and that, and work. When you’re doing all of that, it kind of becomes stressful to hide something that’s so there.”